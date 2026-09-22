Dementia cases in Türkiye projected to double by 2050: Neurologist

Dementia cases in Türkiye projected to double by 2050: Neurologist

ANTALYA
Dementia cases in Türkiye projected to double by 2050: Neurologist

Caregivers stand with an elderly woman using a walking frame.

Around 700,000 people in Türkiye are estimated to be living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, with the figure potentially increasing 2 to 2.5 times by 2050 as the population ages, a Turkish neurologist has said.

Speaking ahead of World Alzheimer’s Day on Sept. 21, Doctor Yasemin Biçer Gömceli of Memorial Antalya Hospital said dementia has become an increasingly significant global public health concern. Around 57 million people worldwide are currently estimated to be living with dementia, while Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 percent to 70 percent of cases. Some 10 million new dementia cases are diagnosed each year globally, she said.

Gömceli warned that Alzheimer’s could become one of Türkiye’s major public health challenges in the coming decades, emphasizing the importance of early diagnosis and addressing modifiable risk factors.

She advised people who notice persistent memory problems to seek medical evaluation and outlined eight measures that may help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

These include getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week and following a Mediterranean or DASH-style diet — a heart-healthy eating pattern designed to help lower or prevent high blood pressure.

Keeping blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol under control, maintaining social and mentally stimulating activities, and addressing hearing and vision problems are also recommended.

Gömceli also advised avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, prioritizing quality sleep and stress management, and taking precautions against head injuries.

Alzheimer's,

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