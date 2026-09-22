US envoy says S-400 dispute will be resolved

US envoy says S-400 dispute will be resolved

NEW YORK
US envoy says S-400 dispute will be resolved

 

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack said on Sept. 21 that the dispute between Ankara and Washington over Türkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system “will be resolved.”

Speaking to reporters outside the Turkish House in New York, Barrack said teams from both countries were working “tirelessly” on bilateral and regional issues.

Asked whether the ball was in Türkiye’s court over the S-400 dispute, he replied: “The ball is on many courts.”

He cited U.S. legislation, including the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), and requirements concerning the system’s operational status, ownership and eventual disposal.

Barrack said work to resolve the dispute was continuing, describing it as “not a critical issue” but “a relationship issue.”

He also pointed to Türkiye’s “viable defense industry separate from the S-400.”

“The relationship between Türkiye and the United States is closer than ever,” said Barrack, who also serves as Washington’s special envoy for Syria.

He described ties between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump as “very strong and appreciative.”

“President Trump is never content. He’s always trying to better the relationship,” Barrack said.

The remarks came as Erdoğan visited New York for the 81st U.N. General Assembly.

Barrack had earlier said the two presidents were expected to meet on the sidelines of the gathering.

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