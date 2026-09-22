Mexico joins countries banning cell phones in schools

Mexico joins countries banning cell phones in schools

MEXICO CITY
Mexico joins countries banning cell phones in schools

This file photo shows a student using her cell phone in a clasroom.

Mexico said on Sept. 21 it is banning cell phones in elementary and secondary schools, joining countries around the world in trying to help kids focus on learning, rather than be glued to social media.

Under a rule taking effect in November, students will be barred from using mobile phones in class or during recess, except in cases of emergency or during planned school events.

“The goal is to recover creativity and avoid indiscriminate use of phones, which in relation to social media can have very negative effects,” President Claudia Sheinbaum told her daily press conference.

The restriction will not apply to kids in their last three years before college or to university students.

The government ordered the change after consulting with educators and specialists on the harmful effects of social media addiction on small kids and adolescents.

Eighty-one percent of teachers surveyed said restricting cell phone use in schools is necessary, according to the Education Ministry.

Countries around the world, from France to New Zealand to Peru, have implemented some degree of restriction on cell phones in schools as the dangers of excessive use have become clear, including depression, body image problems, social isolation and risk of suicide.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye eyes first small nuclear reactor by mid-2030s: Minister

Türkiye eyes first small nuclear reactor by mid-2030s: Minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye eyes first small nuclear reactor by mid-2030s: Minister

    Türkiye eyes first small nuclear reactor by mid-2030s: Minister

  2. DEM Party says expecting progress on PKK disarmament

    DEM Party says expecting progress on PKK disarmament

  3. Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

    Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

  4. Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

    Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

  5. 6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat

    6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat
Recommended
Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys
6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat

6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat
Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors

Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors
El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’

El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’
Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs

Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs
Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport

Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport
Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders

Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders
WORLD Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran rejected suggestions on Sept. 23 that it had dropped its preconditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after three hours of talks with U.S. officials mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
ECONOMY Türkiye eyes first small nuclear reactor by mid-2030s: Minister

Türkiye eyes first small nuclear reactor by mid-2030s: Minister

Türkiye aims to bring its first small modular nuclear reactor into operation in the first half of the 2030s, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿