Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies

ISTANBUL

At the signing ceremony held at Türkevi, TÜNAŞ General Manager Necati Yamaç (R) and USTDA Deputy Director Thomas Hardy (L) signed the agreement, accompanied by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar (C).

The Türkiye Nuclear Energy Inc. (TÜNAŞ) and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) signed a grant agreement on small modular reactors (SMRs) and fourth-generation reactors at a ceremony at Türkevi in New York, Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said on Sept. 22.

Bayraktar said in a post on the U.S.-based social media platform X that the agreement will enable Türkiye to comprehensively assess the technical, economic and regulatory feasibility of next-generation nuclear technologies.

“In line with our goals of Net Zero Emissions by 2053 and full energy independence, we are committed to diversifying our energy mix,” he added.

“In addition to our large-scale nuclear power plants, we will continue with determination to build a robust and modern energy infrastructure by meticulously exploring the alternatives best suited to our country’s needs,” he said.