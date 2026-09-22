Turkish retail brands maintain expansion plans: Survey

ISTANBUL

Brands in Türkiye’s non-food retail sector continue to pursue growth plans despite weak sales performance and profitability pressures, according to the latest survey conducted by the United Brands Association (BMD) among its members.

The survey’s August results showed that 47 percent of BMD member brands plan to enter 2027 by opening new stores and increasing employment.

BMD Chairman Sinan Öncel said that 58 percent of brands recorded an increase in unit sales in August compared with July. However, compared with August 2025, 57 percent of BMD members reported a decline in unit sales, he noted.

“While operating costs, particularly rents, energy and raw materials, continue to rise for our brands, profitability keeps declining,” Öncel said. “In non-food retail segments such as apparel and footwear, it is almost impossible to make sales without discounts.”

Öncel said that nearly half of the brands planning new store investments under current conditions was a positive sign in terms of confidence in the economy and continued appetite for investment.

“However, we cannot ignore the fact that one in every three members is only trying to maintain its current position, while one in every five is making plans to downsize,” he said.

According to the survey, 32 percent of members plan to maintain their existing number of stores and employees, while 21 percent intend to enter 2027 on a smaller scale by closing underperforming stores and reducing headcount, Öncel added.