Turkish retail brands maintain expansion plans: Survey

Turkish retail brands maintain expansion plans: Survey

ISTANBUL  
Turkish retail brands maintain expansion plans: Survey

 

Brands in Türkiye’s non-food retail sector continue to pursue growth plans despite weak sales performance and profitability pressures, according to the latest survey conducted by the United Brands Association (BMD) among its members.

The survey’s August results showed that 47 percent of BMD member brands plan to enter 2027 by opening new stores and increasing employment.

BMD Chairman Sinan Öncel said that 58 percent of brands recorded an increase in unit sales in August compared with July. However, compared with August 2025, 57 percent of BMD members reported a decline in unit sales, he noted.

“While operating costs, particularly rents, energy and raw materials, continue to rise for our brands, profitability keeps declining,” Öncel said. “In non-food retail segments such as apparel and footwear, it is almost impossible to make sales without discounts.”

Öncel said that nearly half of the brands planning new store investments under current conditions was a positive sign in terms of confidence in the economy and continued appetite for investment.

“However, we cannot ignore the fact that one in every three members is only trying to maintain its current position, while one in every five is making plans to downsize,” he said.

According to the survey, 32 percent of members plan to maintain their existing number of stores and employees, while 21 percent intend to enter 2027 on a smaller scale by closing underperforming stores and reducing headcount, Öncel added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

    Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

  2. SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

    SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

  3. Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

  4. Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

    Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

  5. EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

    EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears
Recommended
SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks
Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies

Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies
Türkiye ranks sixth in global steel exports

Türkiye ranks sixth in global steel exports
Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September

Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September
Türkiye Investment Conference kicks off in New York

Türkiye Investment Conference kicks off in New York
Türkiye’s average home price reaches 5.3 million Turkish Liras

Türkiye’s average home price reaches 5.3 million Turkish Liras
WORLD Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syrian authorities are investigating whether Israel may have been involved in a series of unexplained explosions at military weapons depots, Israeli media has reported, after powerful blasts struck a Syrian army facility south of Aleppo.
ECONOMY SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) suspended the cap on total share buyback spending on Sept. 22, with the exemption to remain in place until further notice.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿