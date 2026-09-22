Türkiye’s average home price reaches 5.3 million Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s average home sale price rose to 5.3 million Turkish Liras ($109,000), according to Emlakjet’s August 2026 Housing Value Report prepared using Endeksa data.

The report said the average residential sale price per square meter across Türkiye reached 42,488 lira in August.

Housing prices increased 23.5 percent year-on-year in nominal terms, while recording a 6.2 percent decline in real terms after adjusting for inflation.

Among the 30 provinces with the highest number of home sales, Ankara recorded the strongest annual price growth at 28.2 percent. It was followed by Kocaeli at 27.8 percent, Istanbul at 27.2 percent, Antalya at 24.9 percent and Elazığ at 24.8 percent.

However, house prices declined in real terms in all 30 provinces covered by the report. Ankara posted the smallest real decline at 2.6 percent, followed by Kocaeli at 2.9 percent, Istanbul at 3.4 percent, Antalya at 5.1 percent and Elazığ at 5.2 percent.

In terms of average home sale prices, Istanbul ranked first among the country’s largest provinces with an average price of 7.4 million liras, followed by İzmir at 6.6 million liras, Antalya at 6.1 million liras, Ankara at 5.1 million liras and Bursa at 4.7 million liras.