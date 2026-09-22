Türkiye Investment Conference kicks off in New York

NEW YORK

The 19th Türkiye Investment Conference has convened in New York City, gathering top investors and business leaders.

Citi hosted the opening session on Sept. 21, leading ‘Türkiye’s Economic Outlook and Investment Opportunities Roundtable Meeting’ on the conference’s first day.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK) President Nail Olpak, TAİK Chairman Murat Özyeğin, Stephanie von Friedeburg, Global Head of Public Sector Banking at Citi and representatives of leading U.S. investment firms attended the event.

The meeting focused on Türkiye’s medium- and long-term economic outlook beyond short-term and quarterly fluctuations, productivity gains and price stability achieved in recent years, along with its growth targets, TAİK said.

Türkiye’s strong production infrastructure, strategic geographic location, advanced transportation and logistics connectivity and access to regional markets were also discussed.

The meeting also focused on investment opportunities in high value-added sectors, particularly green and digital transformation, advanced manufacturing, defense and aerospace, healthcare and health tourism, logistics and transportation and digital technologies.

A reception was held as part of the Investment Conference.



Speaking at the event, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said the United States is Türkiye’s third-largest export market and fourth-largest source of imports.

“Our bilateral trade volume exceeded $38 billion last year. This year, we expect total bilateral trade to increase by more than 10 percent and reach approximately $42-43 billion,” Bolat said.

Türkiye and the U.S. aim to boost the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion.