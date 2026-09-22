Türkiye ranks sixth in global steel exports

Türkiye ranks sixth in global steel exports

ISTANBUL
Türkiye ranks sixth in global steel exports

China remained the world’s largest steel exporter in 2025, shipping 133.6 million metric tons of steel, while Türkiye ranked as the sixth-largest exporter with 17.5 million tons, according to the World Steel in Figures 2026 report published by the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

Japan ranked second with 29.8 million tons of steel exports, followed by South Korea with 27.9 million tons. Germany exported 20.9 million tons, while the European Union (27 countries) shipped 20.5 million tons, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Türkiye’s steel exports reached 17.5 million tons, ahead of Russia with 15.2 million tons, Belgium with 14.7 million tons, Italy with 14.3 million tons, and Iran with 13.5 million tons. Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil and India were also among the world’s top 20 steel exporters.

On the import side, the European Union was the world’s largest steel-importing region in 2025, purchasing 43.7 million tons of steel. The United States followed with 23.9 million tons, while Italy and Germany imported 20.4 million tons and 20.2 million tons, respectively.

Türkiye ranked as the world’s fifth-largest steel importer, importing 19.8 million tons during the year. Thailand imported 15.5 million tons, Mexico 14.8 million tons, and Vietnam 13.5 million tons. As a result, Türkiye was among the world’s top 10 countries in both steel exports and imports in 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

    Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

  2. SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

    SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

  3. Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader heads to New York with call for results-oriented talks

  4. Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

    Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

  5. EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears

    EU in showdown over Russian oligarch sanctions as deadline nears
Recommended
SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks
Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies

Türkiye, US agency sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies
Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September

Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September
Türkiye Investment Conference kicks off in New York

Türkiye Investment Conference kicks off in New York
Türkiye’s average home price reaches 5.3 million Turkish Liras

Türkiye’s average home price reaches 5.3 million Turkish Liras
Turkish retail brands maintain expansion plans: Survey

Turkish retail brands maintain expansion plans: Survey
WORLD Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syria probes possible Israeli role in blasts at weapons depots: Media

Syrian authorities are investigating whether Israel may have been involved in a series of unexplained explosions at military weapons depots, Israeli media has reported, after powerful blasts struck a Syrian army facility south of Aleppo.
ECONOMY SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) suspended the cap on total share buyback spending on Sept. 22, with the exemption to remain in place until further notice.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿