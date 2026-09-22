Türkiye ranks sixth in global steel exports

ISTANBUL

China remained the world’s largest steel exporter in 2025, shipping 133.6 million metric tons of steel, while Türkiye ranked as the sixth-largest exporter with 17.5 million tons, according to the World Steel in Figures 2026 report published by the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

Japan ranked second with 29.8 million tons of steel exports, followed by South Korea with 27.9 million tons. Germany exported 20.9 million tons, while the European Union (27 countries) shipped 20.5 million tons, placing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Türkiye’s steel exports reached 17.5 million tons, ahead of Russia with 15.2 million tons, Belgium with 14.7 million tons, Italy with 14.3 million tons, and Iran with 13.5 million tons. Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil and India were also among the world’s top 20 steel exporters.

On the import side, the European Union was the world’s largest steel-importing region in 2025, purchasing 43.7 million tons of steel. The United States followed with 23.9 million tons, while Italy and Germany imported 20.4 million tons and 20.2 million tons, respectively.

Türkiye ranked as the world’s fifth-largest steel importer, importing 19.8 million tons during the year. Thailand imported 15.5 million tons, Mexico 14.8 million tons, and Vietnam 13.5 million tons. As a result, Türkiye was among the world’s top 10 countries in both steel exports and imports in 2025.