Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September

Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September

ISTANBUL
Turkish consumer confidence rises 1.3 percent in September

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s consumer confidence index rose 1.3 percent month-on-month to 91.9 in September, reaching its highest level since July 2018, according to the results of the Consumer Tendency Survey conducted jointly by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank.

The index stood at 92.9 in July 2018.

The indicator measuring households’ current financial situation declined 0.1 percent in September to 75.3, down from 75.4 in August.

The index reflecting expectations for households’ financial situation over the next 12 months increased 0.6 percent to 93.7 in September from 93.1 in the previous month.

The index measuring expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months rose 0.5 percent to 89.8 in September, compared with 89.4 in August.

Meanwhile, the index tracking intentions to spend on durable consumer goods over the next 12 months climbed 3.6 percent to 108.8 in September from 105.1 a month earlier.

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