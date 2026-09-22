Türkiye aims to turn climate targets into action through COP31

Türkiye aims to turn climate targets into action through COP31

NEW YORK
Türkiye aims to turn climate targets into action through COP31

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister and COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum (R), delivered a speech at the “Launch of the COP31 Action Agenda, High-Level Event” event held in the ECOSOC Chamber at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (AA Photo)

Turkish Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on Sept. 21 that Türkiye aims to turn climate targets into measurable and actionable steps through the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP31, to be held in Antalya in November.

Kurum launched COP31 during his visit to New York for the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly.

Speaking at the “Launch of the COP31 Action Agenda, High-Level Event” held at the U.N. Economic and Social Council Chamber, Kurum, in his capacity as COP31 president, said: “We are here today not only to introduce the COP31 Action Agenda, but also to discuss together how we can accelerate the transition from targets to implementation in climate action.”

There is now a strong common understanding of the urgency of the climate crisis, he said, noting that common targets have been set and that workable solutions are available in many parts of the world.

He stressed that the key issue was how these solutions could be put into practice.

Pointing to challenges, including access to finance, capacity gaps, and matching technology and investment with needs, Kurum said these questions would be addressed at the COP31 conference in Antalya in November.

“Our approach in this process is based on three fundamental principles: Dialogue. Consensus. Action. Through dialogue, we listen to different needs and priorities. Through consensus, we identify areas for joint action. Through action, we want to turn this partnership into concrete results,” he said.

Kurum stressed that their work was not simply about announcing more commitments, but about turning existing commitments into measurable results on the ground.

“Our Action Agenda brings common priorities together with measurable targets, concrete initiatives and implementation tools,” he said.

Kurum briefed representatives of countries party to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change on the 10 priority themes, six global targets, 11 initiatives, and 13 supporting outputs of the COP31 Action Agenda, which is built around the principles of “Dialogue, Consensus, Action.”

UN,

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