Türkiye, seven nations urge Israel to honor Gaza commitments

NEW YORK

Türkiye and seven other countries urged Israel on Sept. 22 to fulfill its outstanding commitments under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, including ensuring aid deliveries and facilitating repairs to critical infrastructure.

The joint statement followed a meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in New York on Sept. 21, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

The ministers called for “immediate, safe and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid and recovery supplies, stressing the need to preserve the ceasefire and end all violations.

They said the plan’s roadmap provided the framework for its second phase, including disarmament alongside a full Israeli withdrawal and deployment of an International Stabilization Force.

That phase also includes the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza assuming its responsibilities throughout the territory and the launch of recovery and reconstruction work. All parties must meet their commitments without delay, the ministers said.

They rejected the expulsion or forced displacement of Palestinians and attempts to change the territorial or demographic character of the occupied Palestinian territories.

The ministers condemned settlement expansion, land confiscation, home demolitions and settler violence, calling for the reversal of measures aimed at consolidating Israeli control and annexation.

They also expressed concern over measures undermining the status quo at Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

The statement welcomed British steps aimed at halting trade with Israeli settlements, alongside wider European efforts, and urged stronger action against settlement expansion and settler violence.

Gaza must remain part of the Palestinian territory, the ministers said.

The plan should support the reunification of Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and a credible path toward an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministers praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s leadership and called for sustained American engagement to ensure all parties, including Israel, meet their obligations.

Tangible progress would strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan, they said.