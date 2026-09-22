SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

ANKARA
SPK suspends spending cap on share buybacks

 

Türkiye’s Capital Markets Board (SPK) suspended the cap on total share buyback spending on Sept. 22, with the exemption to remain in place until further notice.

The decision applies to buybacks conducted under rules the regulator adopted on March 19, 2025.

The suspended provision, Article 9(3) of the Share Buyback Communiqué, limits the total cost of repurchased shares to the funds available for profit distribution under SPK regulations.

The March 2025 rules allow listed companies and their subsidiaries to launch buyback programs through a board decision, without prior approval from a general shareholders’ meeting.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

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