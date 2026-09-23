Eralp’s Berlin win raises hopes among migrants

BERLIN

Ines Schwerdtner (R), co-leader of the leftist Die Linke, Elif Eralp (L), lead candidate of Die Linke in Berlin state elections and Simone Oldenburg, lead candidate of Die Linke in state elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, arrive to speak to the media the day after the two elections on Sept. 21, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The Left Party’s election victory under Turkish-origin candidate Elif Eralp has raised hopes among migrant voters in Berlin concerned about the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The party topped the Sept. 20 state election, but Eralp still needs coalition support to become Berlin’s governing mayor.

First-time voter Sumeja Skeva, 18, told Al Jazeera she wanted the wealthy taxed and more opportunities for everyone.

Michael Akan, 26, complained about high rents and said he would welcome the changes Eralp had promised.

Ana Pareja, who runs a bookstore in Neukölln, welcomed the prospect of a woman with a migrant background leading the city. While uncertain about immediate changes, she said Eralp’s proposals on issues ranging from rents to street cleaning mattered.

Eralp thanked voters, particularly those with migrant backgrounds, for their support.

“Now we will make Berlin a more livable place,” she told Anadolu Agency on Sept. 22.

Israel’s ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor, meanwhile warned that the Left’s victory posed an “existential threat” to Jewish life in Berlin, citing alleged antisemitism within the party.

Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, urged the Social Democrats and Greens not to form a coalition with the Left.

Eralp has rejected allegations that her party is antisemitic, saying she wants to represent all communities, including Jews, Muslims and Palestinians.