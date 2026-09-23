Türkiye is helping shape future of commerce: NIQ CEO

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is not simply adapting to the transformation taking place in commerce, but is also contributing to shaping it, said Jim Peck, CEO of NielsenIQ, the global leader in consumer intelligence.

Peck, who recently visited the country, highlighted Türkiye’s role in this transformation, saying, “Türkiye is not simply adapting to the future of commerce. In many ways, it is helping define it.”

Peck explained that commerce is no longer a set of separate channels through which consumers move in a predictable sequence, but is becoming a connected ecosystem where content, data, payments, fulfillment and consumer engagement come together within a single experience.

According to Peck, global retail media spending reached approximately $184 billion in 2025, growing at an average annual rate of around 23 percent since 2020.

“Türkiye is a market that is both rapidly embracing new consumer trends and continuing to advance in areas such as measurement and retail media,” he added.

“Türkiye sits, almost literally, at the meeting point of these two worlds,” Peck said, drawing attention to Türkiye’s large, digitally engaged population, rapidly growing e-commerce adoption and increasingly omnichannel retail environment.

During his visit, Peck was accompanied by Daniel Chorbadjian, the president of Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and India at NielsenIQ, and Didem Şekerel Erdoğan, the general manager of NIQ Türkiye and regional vice president of e-commerce for Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.