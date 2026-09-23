France, Greece seek to ease tensions over power cable

France, Greece seek to ease tensions over power cable

ATHENS
France, Greece seek to ease tensions over power cable

Greece and France are preparing to resume surveys for an eastern Mediterranean electricity cable using a French-flagged vessel, in an effort to ease tensions with Türkiye, Kathimerini reported.

The Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) would connect Greece and Greek Cyprus, with a later extension to Israel. Greek media have reported an October target for the resumption of seabed surveys.

Athens and Paris have agreed on the wording of a notice to coastal states, including Türkiye, specifying where the vessel would operate and how long the surveys would last, the newspaper said.

The French government could send the notification, although the sender has yet to be finalized. According to the report, the notice would inform Ankara of the work without seeking its permission.

Türkiye says it does not oppose submarine cable projects or the development of international connections. Its objections concern activities in maritime areas where it claims sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

Turkish diplomatic sources say the vessels’ flag states should contact Ankara through diplomatic channels before surveys or cable-laying begin, to arrange cooperation and coordination and prevent conflicting activities at sea.

Ankara maintains that this approach is consistent with international law and state practice.

It remains unclear whether Türkiye would consider the proposed notification sufficient to meet its requirements.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026
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