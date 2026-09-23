Just 8 percent of employees can afford savings and investment, research shows

Just 8 percent of employees can afford savings and investment, research shows

ISTANBUL
Just 8 percent of employees can afford savings and investment, research shows

Only 8 percent of salaried workers in Türkiye manage to set aside part of their monthly income for savings or investment, a new Hopi Pulse survey reveals.

The findings are based on a survey of 1,500 respondents across the country.

According to the survey, 71 percent of respondents channel their earnings straight into fixed obligations like rent, utility bills, loan installments, and credit card debt. A further 17 percent reported that essential household spending, including groceries, takes priority when they receive their paychecks.

Taken together, 88 out of every 100 respondents employees allocate most of their income to mandatory expenses and basic consumption, while just 8 percent are able to put money aside for saving or investing.

The survey also examined how long paychecks last throughout the month. Twenty-five percent of respondents said their income is exhausted during the first week after payday. By contrast, 24 percent reported that they still have some money left by the end of the month.

Among respondents in the lowest-income bracket, 68 percent said their salaries are depleted within the first three weeks of the month.

The survey also found that 90 percent of participants continue to make occasional or regular small purchases that they believe improve their mood or provide personal satisfaction.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026
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