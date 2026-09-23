Aselsan, Roketsan sign 1.23 billion euro air defense deal

ANKARA

Turkish defense firms Aselsan and Roketsan have signed a contract worth 1.23 billion euros for the supply of air defense system components, Aselsan announced on Sept. 23.

In a filing with the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Aselsan said it expected the agreement to boost revenue.

Both companies are among the manufacturers involved in Türkiye’s Steel Dome program, which aims to integrate radars, sensors and air defense weapons through a common command-and-control network.

The program combines systems designed to counter aerial threats at different ranges and altitudes, including the Hisar and Siper missile systems.