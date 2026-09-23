Russian strike on cargo ship in Ukraine's Odesa region kills captain: authorities

Russian strike on cargo ship in Ukraine's Odesa region kills captain: authorities

KIEV
Russian strike on cargo ship in Ukraines Odesa region kills captain: authorities

Two men look towards the damaged 19-storey Odesa Hotel in the port city of Odesa on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. (AFP File Photo)

A Russian attack on a commercial cargo ship in Ukraine's southern Black Sea port of Odesa killed its captain, Ukrainian authorities said on Sept 23.

Attacks on commercial vessels have multiplied in recent months as Russia and Ukraine seek to damage each other's export revenues, with the war now into its fifth year.

"The enemy targeted a commercial cargo ship sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda," the head of the Odesa region, Oleg Kiper, said.

"The captain of the ship, a Ukrainian citizen, was killed."

The ship was sailing on the Black Sea when it came under fire, the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority said.

At least 226 civilian and commercial vessels have been hit on the Black Sea since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Türkiye's IMEAK chamber of shipping said.

Seventy percent — or 163 attacks — took place in the first eight months of this year.

Türkiye has sent a proposal to Russia and Ukraine to end strikes on civilian ships but the two foes have failed to act on it.

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