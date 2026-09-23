Russia confirms talks on Türkiye’s Black Sea shipping plan

ANKARA

Russia has confirmed diplomatic exchanges over Türkiye’s proposal to halt attacks on ships in the Black Sea, as Ankara seeks to protect grain exports and restore safety for commercial navigation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sept. 22 that Türkiye had raised the initiative during recent talks between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek.

The issue was subsequently pursued through diplomatic correspondence, he said.

Peskov also blamed Ukraine for disruptions to Black Sea grain shipments and said Russia was arranging alternative export routes on Putin’s instructions.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sept. 19 that Ankara had submitted proposals to both Moscow and Kiev and received responses, although differences remained.

“Frankly, both sides have demands and positions that are difficult to reconcile,” he told broadcaster NTV.

Fidan said securing grain shipments from the Black Sea was Türkiye’s first priority, citing their importance to countries that depend on imports.

A Turkish diplomat told AFP on Sept. 17 that Ankara had shared a draft memorandum with both sides, drawing on the experience of the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The approach would build on Ukraine’s existing shipping route along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.

Another route could follow the coastlines of Georgia and Türkiye, subject to the participation of the countries concerned.

The aim is to make greater use of coastal states’ territorial waters to reduce vessels’ exposure to attacks.

Separately, the Turkish Agricultural Diplomacy Group has proposed protecting grain terminals, silos, warehouses and loading facilities.

Its plan also calls for a voluntary registry to verify participating vessels’ civilian status, cargoes and routes, with Türkiye serving as a coordination center.

The diplomatic effort follows a rise in attacks on commercial shipping.

At least 25 Turkish-owned vessels had been hit since late June, including four sailing under the Turkish flag.

Fidan said earlier this month that Turkish and Azerbaijani sailors had been killed in attacks, warning of risks to navigation, food supplies and energy trade.

Erdoğan raised the issue with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Sept. 22, expressing concern over attacks on commercial vessels and urging all parties to act responsibly to protect Black Sea shipping.

Türkiye and the United Nations brokered the original grain agreement in July 2022.

It enabled the export of nearly 33 million tons of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports before Russia withdrew in July 2023.