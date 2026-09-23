Türkiye, partners condemn disinformation targeting aid workers

Türkiye, partners condemn disinformation targeting aid workers

NEW YORK
Türkiye, partners condemn disinformation targeting aid workers

Foreign ministers of MIKTA countries meet on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly.

 

Türkiye and its MIKTA partners condemned false and harmful claims targeting humanitarian workers and organizations, warning that they can incite violence, undermine trust and obstruct aid operations.

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia issued the joint statement following their 30th meeting in New York on Sept. 21, on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the meeting.

“Humanitarian personnel save lives. Misinformation, disinformation and harmful narratives put them at risk. This must stop,” the ministers said.

They warned that advances in digital communications, social media and artificial intelligence had enabled harmful content to spread at unprecedented speed and scale, threatening humanitarian work during armed conflicts, disasters and other emergencies.

The ministers condemned efforts to create, coordinate or spread false claims that misrepresent aid organizations and personnel, encourage violence or discrimination against them, or hinder their activities.

They called on countries, parties to armed conflicts and other actors to respect and protect humanitarian personnel and operations, including in the information environment.

The group reaffirmed its support for U.N. Security Council Resolution 2730 and the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, urging their effective implementation.

The ministers said tackling misinformation, disinformation and hate speech targeting humanitarian work was a policy priority.

MIKTA members would continue working with the U.N., aid organizations and civil society to strengthen protection, they added.

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