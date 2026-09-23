Alevi-Bektashi advisory board holds first meeting

ANKARA

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy chairs the meeting. (AA Photo)

The first meeting of the advisory board of Türkiye’s Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency was held under the chairmanship of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, bringing together board members and community leaders to discuss the needs and priorities of Alevi-Bektashi communities.

The meeting focused on strengthening consultation with representatives of the Alevi-Bektashi community and incorporating their experience, field knowledge and recommendations into the presidency’s work, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

Established in November 2022, the Alevi-Bektashi Culture and Cemevi Presidency works directly with citizens on the needs of cemevis, places of worship and gathering for Alevi communities. It also supports academic and cultural activities in Türkiye and abroad aimed at researching and preserving Alevi-Bektashi culture.

“We work with an understanding that regards all 72 nations equally,” Ersoy said at the inaugural meeting, referring to a principle associated with Hünkar Hacı Bektaş Veli, a central figure in the Alevi-Bektashi tradition. “We attach importance to every citizen feeling heard, understood and valued.”

Ersoy described Alevi-Bektashi belief and tradition as an integral part of the region’s longstanding spiritual and cultural heritage. He said preserving this heritage required listening to the communities that carry it, understanding their sensitivities and approaching their accumulated knowledge with care.

He said ensuring citizens’ demands are reflected in public services was among the ministry’s main responsibilities, adding that the advisory board would provide an important platform for consultation.

“The transformation of our consultation into services is our common goal,” Ersoy said.

The minister pledged continued support for the presidency’s work and said the ministry would maintain close communication, mutual trust and cooperation with the board.