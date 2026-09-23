Medieval enthusiasts gather at Cappadocia fair

NEVŞEHİR

Attendees and vendors dress in elaborate medieval costumes at the fair. (AA Photo)

A passion for the Middle Ages that began with childhood stories has grown into an annual gathering in Cappadocia, bringing together history and fantasy enthusiasts from Türkiye and abroad.

Muammer Erinal, 60, a 1987 graduate of Yıldız Technical University’s Faculty of Architecture, has lived in Ürgüp, a district of Nevşehir, for 24 years. Inspired by stories his mother read to him as a child, Erinal turned his fascination with the medieval period into a four-day fair held every September.

After purchasing and restoring an old building in Ürgüp as a medieval-themed restaurant, Erinal launched the event in 2023 to contribute to local tourism and create a meeting point for people who share his interest. Participants are invited through social media, with visitors arriving from across Türkiye and several countries.

Many attendees spend months researching and preparing historically inspired costumes and accessories.

“I used to draw little heroes for myself and make them fight and talk on cardboard horses,” Erinal said. “I have essentially turned that childhood dream into reality.”

He said the fair has grown significantly since its first edition, when artists from El Salvador and Mexico joined visitors from across Türkiye. This year, he said, thousands of people attended, including international visitors.

Erinal’s daughter Ada, also an architect, said Cappadocia’s distinctive landscape makes it particularly suited to the concept, with its stone buildings and atmospheric surroundings creating an ambience difficult to reproduce in major cities.

For participants, the event offers both community and an escape from modern life. Deniz Apaydın, who travels from Eskişehir each year, said the setting makes her feel as though she has been transported to another period.

Russian participant Rafael Bukov said he decided to visit Türkiye for the first time after discovering the fair. “This is an incredible atmosphere,” he said, describing the costumes and crowds as “fun and exciting.”