R4 group lends support to Saudi right to defend itself against Houthis

NEW YORK

The R4 group, composed of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, has underscored Riyadh’s right to defend itself against Iran-backed Houthi attacks during a meeting of their foreign ministers in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan hosted Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty at the Turkish House for the sixth meeting of the R4 on Sept. 21.

A joint written statement about the meeting was released on Sept. 22. The meeting comes at a moment when Saudi Arabia is under constant attacks from Houthis in Yemen who are also threatening the maritime security through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The ministers said the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on recent regional and international developments and affirmed the importance of continued consultation and coordination among the four countries to support peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East and the broader region.

“Expressing deep concern over continued tension and hostilities in the region, the ministers underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to a sustainable resolution and, in this context, underscored the need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability,” read the statement.

The ministers also strongly “condemned all attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the recent Houthi attacks, and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the Kingdom.”

They also “affirmed the Kingdom’s inherent right to defend itself, its territory and its people, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.” They also stressed the importance of safeguarding the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.

According to the statement, the ministers also discussed recent developments in the Middle East, especially the Palestinian issue.

“The ministers reiterated their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions,” read the statement.

Türkiye, Syria, Saudi Arabia trilateral meeting

In the meantime, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Syria have met for a trilateral meeting, according to Turkish officials.

Fidan and al-Saud meet with Syria Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani again at the Turkish House on Sept. 22. There was no statement after the meeting.

As part of his bilateral meetings, Fidan met British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband as well. Later, he attended a multilateral meeting under the leadership of France, Canada and the United Kingdom on the first anniversary of the New York Declaration and the 20-Article Comprehensive Peace Agreement that paved the way for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.