R4 group lends support to Saudi right to defend itself against Houthis

R4 group lends support to Saudi right to defend itself against Houthis

NEW YORK  
R4 group lends support to Saudi right to defend itself against Houthis

 

The R4 group, composed of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Pakistan, has underscored Riyadh’s right to defend itself against Iran-backed Houthi attacks during a meeting of their foreign ministers in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Türkiye’s Hakan Fidan hosted Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty at the Turkish House for the sixth meeting of the R4 on Sept. 21.

A joint written statement about the meeting was released on Sept. 22. The meeting comes at a moment when Saudi Arabia is under constant attacks from Houthis in Yemen who are also threatening the maritime security through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The ministers said the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on recent regional and international developments and affirmed the importance of continued consultation and coordination among the four countries to support peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Middle East and the broader region.

“Expressing deep concern over continued tension and hostilities in the region, the ministers underscored that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to a sustainable resolution and, in this context, underscored the need to uphold the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding for lasting peace and stability,” read the statement.

The ministers also strongly “condemned all attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the recent Houthi attacks, and reaffirmed their unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the Kingdom.”

They also “affirmed the Kingdom’s inherent right to defend itself, its territory and its people, in accordance with international law and the Charter of the United Nations.” They also stressed the importance of safeguarding the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.

According to the statement, the ministers also discussed recent developments in the Middle East, especially the Palestinian issue.

“The ministers reiterated their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and to establish an independent, sovereign, viable and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions,” read the statement.

 Türkiye, Syria, Saudi Arabia trilateral meeting

In the meantime, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Syria have met for a trilateral meeting, according to Turkish officials.

Fidan and al-Saud meet with Syria Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani again at the Turkish House on Sept. 22. There was no statement after the meeting.

As part of his bilateral meetings, Fidan met British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband as well. Later, he attended a multilateral meeting under the leadership of France, Canada and the United Kingdom on the first anniversary of the New York Declaration and the 20-Article Comprehensive Peace Agreement that paved the way for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kiev residents brace for harsh winter amid increased attacks

Kiev residents brace for harsh winter amid increased attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kiev residents brace for harsh winter amid increased attacks

    Kiev residents brace for harsh winter amid increased attacks

  2. EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

    EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

  3. Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

    Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

  4. Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

    Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

  5. Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

    Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets
Recommended
Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan
Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa
Foreign ministry commemorates victims of Tripolitsa massacre

Foreign ministry commemorates victims of Tripolitsa massacre
Outgoing UN chief makes climate push at New York summit

Outgoing UN chief makes climate push at New York summit
Russia confirms talks on Türkiye’s Black Sea shipping plan

Russia confirms talks on Türkiye’s Black Sea shipping plan
Erdoğan presses for de-escalation in UN talks

Erdoğan presses for de-escalation in UN talks
WORLD Kiev residents brace for harsh winter amid increased attacks

Kiev residents brace for harsh winter amid increased attacks

The first days of autumn chill have only barely set in over Kiev, but winter is already dominating conversations among residents, who are making plans in case Russian strikes once again knock out the energy system.
ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2026, down from a 3.5 per cent forecast made in June 2026.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿