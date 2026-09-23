Man gets four years in prison in widely followed Çakır case

ANKARA

(AA Photo)

A court sentenced Ümitcan Uygun to four years in prison for encouraging the suicide of Sema Esen, publicly known as Aleyna Çakır, and reinforcing her decision to take her own life, while acquitting him of a charge of torture.

Esen, 21, was found dead with a rope around her neck at her home in Ankara’s Keçiören district on June 3, 2020. Images showing Esen apparently unconscious after being subjected to violence by Uygun, who was identified at the time as her boyfriend, surfaced on social media shortly after her death.

Uygun was initially detained by police and released after giving a statement.

Prosecutors later launched an investigation and filed charges against Uygun. In its opinion on the case, the prosecution sought a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The Sept. 22 hearing at an Ankara court was attended by Uygun, Esen’s family members and lawyers.

Uygun denied responsibility for Esen’s death in his defense.

The case attracted widespread public attention in Türkiye and became one of the country’s most closely followed cases involving violence against women.

Uygun was also arrested in 2021 after sharing footage on social media showing himself using drugs with a friend. Prosecutors subsequently sought a 10-year prison sentence against him for facilitating and encouraging the use of narcotic or stimulant substances, but he was later released.