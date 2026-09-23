OECD sees Turkish growth at 2.7 percent in 2026

ISTANBUL

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has trimmed its growth outlook for Türkiye while raising its inflation forecasts.



In its Economic Outlook, published on Sept. 23, the OECD cut Türkiye’s 2026 economic growth projection by 0.4 percentage points to 2.7 percent, down from its June estimate. The forecast for 2027 was also scaled back by 0.2 percentage points to 3.6 percent.



Türkiye’s economy expanded by 3.7 percent in 2025 and grew by 2.3 percent in the second quarter of 2026.



For inflation, the OECD raised its 2026 headline inflation forecast for Türkiye by 3.1 percentage points compared with its June outlook to 31.5 percent.



The organization expects inflation to ease to 24.7 percent in 2027. However, this forecast is also 6.4 percentage points higher than its previous projection.



Economic growth has remained “resilient” in many countries despite the war in the Middle East, the OECD said, as it slightly raised its GDP forecasts for the year.



Global economic growth is now seen at 2.9 percent, a 0.1 point increase from estimates in June by the Paris-based group of 38 industrialised countries.



Even though energy prices have soared since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran last February, the OECD noted that “broader financial conditions remain supportive”, as seen in rising equity markets and continued access to credit.



“Sizeable oil inventories, additional supply from outside the Gulf economies and discretionary government support measures all helped to cushion the impact on the global economy,” the group said in its quarterly update.



It also cited the massive investments in artificial intelligence and the resulting boost to production and trade, which could result in “stronger growth than projected.”