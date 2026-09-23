Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

NEW YORK
Syria seeks legal status for Turkish bases, says Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (AP Photo)

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has said his government is working to give legal status to Turkish military bases in the country’s northwest, subject to approval by the country’s People’s Assembly.

At a panel organized by U.S. think tank Atlantic Council on Sept. 22 in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Sharaa said any foreign military presence in Syria must have legal standing and public approval.

“We are now entering the stage of giving legal status to the Turkish bases in northwestern Syria,” he said, adding that the proposed arrangement would require approval from the People’s Assembly.

Sharaa said Syria did not have a long-term need for foreign military bases but would “maintain diplomatic relations and mutual respect with neighboring and friendly countries.”

He also discussed Russia’s military presence, saying it had been reduced from about 170 military sites to two. The remaining facilities, he said, had been transformed into centers for training and developing the capabilities of the Syrian army.

Türkiye has maintained a military presence in northwestern Syria, primarily citing border security and efforts against terror groups.

Sharaa also met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on the sidelines of the General Assembly, with the two leaders discussing efforts to strengthen coordination and cooperation between Syria and Iraq.

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