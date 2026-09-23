DEM Party says expecting progress on PKK disarmament

ANKARA

DEM Party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan spoke at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters. (AA Photo)

The Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) has said it expects significant developments in the coming days on efforts to disarm PKK as part of what the government calls the “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

“Contacts regarding disarmament are ongoing among the relevant parties — namely state officials, Mr. [jailed PKK leadear Abdullah] Öcalan and the movement’s leadership,” party spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan told reporters on Sept. 22 at the DEM Party headquarters in Ankara.

“Concrete developments regarding disarmament” are expected in the coming days, she said, adding that established mechanisms for the process were operating.

Doğan said working groups would also be needed to contribute to the disarmament process. “This is a process of permanently transitioning from conflict to democratic politics... All mechanisms need to operate accordingly,” she said.

The Turkish parliament on Aug. 10 approved legislation establishing a legal framework for PKK’s disbandment and disarmament. The law provides for the suspension of certain investigations, prosecutions and prison sentences after authorities verify that the terror group and affiliated structures have ended their activities and surrendered their weapons.