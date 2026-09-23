Türkiye brings back 76 fugitives from eight countries

Türkiye brings back 76 fugitives from eight countries

ANKARA
Türkiye brings back 76 fugitives from eight countries

 

Türkiye has brought back 76 wanted suspects from eight countries through cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 23.

Twenty-nine were subject to Interpol Red Notices, while the remaining 47 were wanted at the national level, the ministry said in a social media statement.

The suspects were returned from Georgia, Greece, Germany, France, the United States, Britain, Serbia and Azerbaijan.

Turkish authorities tracked the suspects after they fled abroad and worked with police in the respective countries to secure their arrests and return, the ministry said.

“No criminal will be able to disappear by fleeing abroad,” it added.

fugitives, extradition,

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