Navy wraps up major drill amid warnings to Greece

ANKARA

A Turkish Navy aircraft releases countermeasure flares during the Denizkurdu-I naval exercise. (AA Photo)

The Turkish Navy wraps up a large-scale military exercise on Sept. 25 involving 100 naval vessels, 50 aircraft and 14,000 personnel across the Black Sea, Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, as Ankara has warned Greece against steps it says could undermine regional stability.

The exercise, dubbed “Denizkurdu-I” (Sea Wolf-I), involved frigates, corvettes, fast attack craft and other naval assets. Units conducted operational readiness training and live-fire exercises across a maritime area stretching from the Black Sea through the Marmara and Aegean seas to the eastern Mediterranean.

A key event was a distinguished observer day aboard the Turkish navy’s flagship TCG Anadolu in the eastern Mediterranean on Sept. 24. The Defense Ministry also held its weekly press briefing aboard the amphibious assault ship.

The exercise took place amid renewed tensions between Türkiye and Greece over longstanding disputes in the Aegean, including maritime boundaries and the military status of Greek islands near the Turkish coast.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ recent visit to Meis, also known as Kastellorizo, drew a sharp reaction from Ankara after he toured military facilities on the island, which Türkiye says has a demilitarized status under international treaties.

Asked about recent developments in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkish defense officials said the ministry was closely monitoring military activity on Cyprus, including what it described as the continued arming of the island’s Greek Cypriot administration and its military cooperation with third countries.

The ministry said such moves could undermine the “sensitive balance” and security environment on the island and would not contribute to confidence-building, peace or stability.

“Türkiye, as a guarantor country, will continue to take the necessary measures, as it has in the past, today and in the future, in cooperation with the authorities of Turkish Cyprus to protect the security, peace and welfare of the Turkish Cypriot people,” the ministry said.

The ministry said Ankara expected Athens to avoid actions that could harm peace and stability in the region and to comply with its treaty obligations.

“Türkiye will continue its constructive approach in favor of good neighborly relations and dialogue in the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean, while resolutely protecting its rights and interests under international law and taking necessary measures for the security of our country,” it said.

The ministry also addressed a planned undersea electricity cable linking the divided island with Greece and Israel, reiterating Türkiye’s claims to maritime rights and interests in the eastern Mediterranean.

It cited a 2019 maritime boundaries memorandum with Libya and the continental shelf boundaries Türkiye submitted to the United Nations in 2020 as the legal framework for its position.

The ministry said activities such as laying cables or pipelines and conducting scientific research in areas it considers part of its continental shelf must be coordinated with Türkiye in advance under international law.

“Unauthorized activities that disregard our country’s rights and interests are not permitted,” it said, adding that authorities were closely monitoring developments and taking necessary measures.

The Sea Wolf exercises are held twice a year in two phases, Denizkurdu-I and Denizkurdu-II, and rank among the Turkish Armed Forces’ largest maritime drills.