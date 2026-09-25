Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August

Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August

ISTANBUL
Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August

 

Türkiye welcomed a total of 34.83 million foreign visitors in the January-August period, down 1.84 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Sept. 25.

In August alone, the number of foreign visitors edged down 0.03 percent year-on-year to 6.96 million.

Russia remained the largest source market during the first eight months of the year, with 4.72 million visitors accounting for 13.55 percent of total arrivals. Germany ranked second with 4.39 million visitors and a 12.61 percent share, followed by the United Kingdom with 2.71 million visitors, representing 7.79 percent of the total.

Iran was the fourth-largest source market, sending 1.91 million visitors to Türkiye during the period, while Bulgaria ranked fifth with 1.74 million visitors.

Compared with the same period of 2025, arrivals from Russia increased from 4.55 million to 4.72 million, while visitor numbers from Germany edged slightly lower from 4.4 million to 4.39 million. The United Kingdom, Iran and Bulgaria all recorded declines.

Visitors from the Gulf countries declined in the January-August period of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier.

The sharpest decline was recorded in arrivals from Kuwait, which fell 43.5 percent year-on-year to 92,354 visitors.

Visitor numbers from Bahrain dropped 34.6 percent to 23,832, while arrivals from the United Arab Emirates decreased 32.1 percent to 45,833.

Türkiye also welcomed fewer visitors from Qatar, with arrivals declining 26.1 percent year-on-year to 28,524.

Saudi Arabia remained the largest source market among the five Gulf countries, despite an 11.1 percent decline in visitor numbers to 612,038 from 688,040 in the January-August period of 2025.

Istanbul was the most visited destination in Türkiye in January-August, attracting 12.47 million foreign visitors and accounting for 35.82 percent of total arrivals.

Antalya ranked second with 10.28 million visitors, while Edirne, Muğla and İzmir completed the top five destinations.

In August, Antalya was the most visited province, welcoming 2.52 million foreign visitors and capturing a 36.24 percent share of total arrivals.

Istanbul followed with 1.93 million visitors, while Muğla ranked third with 642,849 visitors. Edirne and İzmir rounded out the top five with 485,468 and 240,212 visitors, respectively.

tourist,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan

Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan
Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras

Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras
Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications

Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications
Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir

Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir
Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015

Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿