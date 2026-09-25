Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir

İZMIR

Chambers from Türkiye and Norway teamed up in the western province of İzmir to fuse local capture fisheries expertise with the Scandinavian nation’s advanced aquaculture and processing technology.

The İzmir Chamber of Commerce (İZTO) and the Norwegian-East Chamber agreed to exchange expertise in wild catch, value-added processing and coastal cooperative development.

İZTO board member and İzmir Fishermen Businessmen Association head Mehmet Şahin Çakan said the agreement creates a strategic base for sharing education and technology.

“We are one of the world’s leading countries in the capture fisheries segment, and they are at a globally appreciated level in aquaculture,” Çakan said, aiming to bring Norwegian fish oil and fish meal technologies to Türkiye.

The project will directly involve small-scale producers and aquaculture cooperatives along the Aegean coast, where over 500 fish species live and 100 are commercially fished. Turkish fishermen will travel to Norway to observe cooperative models, processing and packaging systems.

The project aims to balance product diversity, combining Türkiye’s Aegean catch with Norway’s specialization in mackerel, salmon and haddock.

Norwegian Ambassador to Ankara Andreas Gaarder said the partnership will expand to include maritime operations and mutual investments.

Every activity bringing the two nations closer holds potential to increase trade and investment, Gaarder said.

Norwegian-East Chamber General Manager Olga Larsen said working groups will form, planning official delegation visits at least once a year.

“The Turkish market has a huge potential for Norwegian technologies,” Larsen said.

Türkiye ranks among Europe’s top aquaculture producers, exporting sea bass and sea bream, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization. Norway leads Atlantic salmon production, driving innovations in offshore farming and sustainable fish feed.