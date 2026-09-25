Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan

EDİRNE

Türkiye has launched a program that aims to provide $5.3 billion in financing for agriculture and food investments over 10 years, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said on Sept. 25.

Speaking to reporters in Edirne, Yumaklı said the initial $750 million approved by the World Bank would be made available to businesses this year.

The funding will support the construction of facilities and investment in machinery and equipment, helping entrepreneurs access financing for agricultural and food production projects.

Yumaklı said financing agreements had been signed for the program, which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on May 12.

“We see this project as the second phase of agricultural planning,” he said.

The aim is to coordinate investments so that farmers can find markets for their produce and have it processed in suitable facilities, he added. Application requirements and other details will be announced in the coming days.

Yumaklı also said Türkiye’s agricultural output reached a record $83.2 billion in 2025, placing the country seventh globally, up from 12th in 2002.

He forecast a crop harvest of more than 140 million tons this year, citing favorable weather and investment in agricultural infrastructure.

That would be the highest volume recorded in the republic’s history, he said.

The minister said recent talks with China, Germany and Russia had led to agreements intended to strengthen food supply security and open new markets for Turkish agricultural and food exports.