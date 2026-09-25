Pope arrives in France on first official visit in 18 years

PARIS

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) meets with Pope Leo XIV (L) at the Elysee Presidential Palace, in Paris on September 25. (AFP Photo)

Pope Leo XIV arrived in France on Sept. 25 for the Vatican's first official visit to the European nation in 18 years, with artificial intelligence, young believers and the continent's future near the top of his agenda.

Church bells rang around the nation when the first U.S. pontiff landed outside Paris for a four-day trip.

President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte greeted the 71-year-old pope at the airport, where a red carpet was rolled out on the tarmac, as he marked the first official trip by a head of the Vatican since Pope Benedict XVI in September 2008.

"I'm travelling to France, as to anywhere else in the world, as a follower of Jesus Christ wanting to proclaim peace, the peace of Christ throughout the world," Pope Leo told reporters on the plane. He said this message was "particularly important" at the current time.

A million people are expected at events across Paris during the first two days of his trip.

The high point of the apostolic journey will be a giant mass on Sept. 26, led by the pontiff at Place de la Concorde and adjoining Champs-Elysees.

Pope Leo will also visit Lourdes, a pilgrimage site for Christians worldwide, and Metz, near the German border and closely associated with Robert Schuman, one of the founding fathers of what is now the European Union.

Seven months ahead of elections to replace Macron, in which the far right is eyeing power, the pope is expected to touch on topics ranging from the dangers of artificial intelligence and the migration crisis to clerical sexual abuse and peace in Europe.