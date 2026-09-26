Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks

Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks

NEW YORK
Fidan urges closer Turkic coordination at UN talks

 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for closer coordination among Turkic states on global and regional challenges during meetings on the sidelines of the 81st U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25.

Addressing an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) foreign ministers, Fidan outlined Türkiye’s plans to strengthen the organization’s international role, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The ministers discussed preparations for the 13th OTS summit, scheduled for Oct. 29–30 in Ankara. Türkiye is expected to take over the organization’s rotating chairmanship from Azerbaijan at the gathering.

In a joint statement, the ministers stressed the importance of securing observer status for the OTS at the U.N. General Assembly and strengthening its ties with international and regional organizations.

Representatives of all five members — Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan — attended, alongside observers Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Fidan also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York. The ministry provided no details of their discussions.

He held separate talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Organization of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed.

Earlier in the week, Fidan joined seven other foreign ministers in urging Israel to fulfill its outstanding commitments under the first phase of the Gaza peace plan, including allowing the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

At a Sept. 24 meeting on Libya co-hosted by Türkiye and the United States, he reaffirmed Ankara’s support for efforts to form a unified government and urged international partners to maintain dialogue with all Libyan sides.

Fidan said Türkiye would continue helping strengthen and unify Libya’s economic and security institutions and remained ready to contribute to its development and security.

His other meetings during the week included talks with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Mecca pact allies hold urgent talks after Houthi attacks

Mecca pact allies hold urgent talks after Houthi attacks
Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit

Türkiye details COP31 plans ahead of Antalya summit
Israel’s rhetoric against Türkiye does not serve peace: Erdoğan

Israel’s rhetoric against Türkiye does not serve peace: Erdoğan
Erdoğan calls Antalya summit ‘turning point’ in climate fight

Erdoğan calls Antalya summit ‘turning point’ in climate fight
Hundreds of trucks jam Türkiye-Iran border crossing

Hundreds of trucks jam Türkiye-Iran border crossing
Mecca pact top soldiers meet in urgent session amid Houthi attacks

Mecca pact top soldiers meet in urgent session amid Houthi attacks
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿