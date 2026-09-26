Akbank Sanat presents ‘Strange Things Are Happening’ at CI

ISTANBUL

The exhibition ‘Strange Things Are Happening’ is on view at Contemporary Istanbul through Sept 27.

Akbank Sanat is participating in the 21st edition of Contemporary Istanbul (CI) with a special exhibition titled “Strange Things Are Happening,” curated by Hasan Bülent Kahraman and featuring works by artists Esra Özdoğan, Gülin Hayat Topdemir and Nazif Topçuoğlu.



The exhibition, held at Tersane Istanbul, focuses on the disruptions caused by global transformations, rapidly developing technologies and changing rhythms of everyday life. It explores the sense of displacement created when familiar elements of life are radically transformed and examines how this feeling unsettles established forms of memory and consciousness.



The works of Özdoğan, Topdemir and Topçuoğlu address themes of displacement and alienation through their distinct visual languages. The exhibition takes as its starting point an existential crisis in which individual objects remain familiar, while the world as a whole becomes increasingly strange.



The selection invites visitors to look directly at the unsettling realities and unusual events of the contemporary world rather than remaining passive observers. Through its conceptual framework, the exhibition seeks to encourage reflection while highlighting the provocative and restorative potential of contemporary art.



The fair ends on Sept. 27.