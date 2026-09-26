Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY protest

Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY protest

NEW YORK
Hollywood stars among 100 arrested in NY protest

NYPD officers detain US actress Susan Sarandon during a protest. (AFP Photo)

Movie star Susan Sarandon and “Hacks” actress Hannah Einbinder were among a reported 100 people detained by police in New York on Sept. 24 as they broke up a protest against the Israeli prime minister.


AFP footage showed NYPD officers leading away cuffed “Thelma & Louise” star Sarandon at the demo in the city as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was readying to address the United Nations General Assembly.


The New York Post reported Einbinder had also been frog-marched from the demonstration organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, where protesters held banners that read “Stop Arming Israel” and “End the Genocide.”


A spokesperson for the NYPD said officers had responded to reports of an “unscheduled demonstration” where people were blocking an intersection.


“Members of the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau issued... warnings, advising participants that they should leave,” the spokesperson said.


“They continued to block the intersection. Multiple individuals who didn’t comply were taken into custody,” she said, without providing the number of people arrested.


Jewish Voice for Peace said on social media that over 100 people had been arrested.


“Over 400 people held a mass sit-in outside the UN demanding an end to the genocide and an end to US military funding to Israel,” the organization said on X.


“We refuse to stand by while war criminals are given a platform to speak and while our government spends billions on war.”

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