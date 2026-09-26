Istanbul set for week of rain as temperatures fall

Istanbul set for week of rain as temperatures fall

ISTANBUL
Istanbul set for week of rain as temperatures fall

 

Istanbul faces a week of intermittent rain and falling temperatures, with showers expected to intensify across the city on Sept. 27, according to the municipality’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM).

Local showers on Sept. 26 are forecast to become heavier and more widespread from 6 p.m. the following day as cooler air from the Balkans affects the Marmara region. Rain is expected to continue intermittently through next week, becoming heavy in places.

Meteorologist Orhan Şen said the rainy spell could last seven to eight days, with temperatures falling to October averages and not exceeding 20 degrees Celsius.

“From Sunday, don’t go out without a raincoat and an umbrella,” Şen said in a social media post, advising residents to carry a jacket.

The Turkish State Meteorological Service forecast winds of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour in eastern Marmara and the northern Aegean, urging caution over strong winds and local downpours.

Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms were forecast for Thrace, the western Mediterranean region and the central and eastern Black Sea coasts.

Parts of Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Afyonkarahisar, Van and Hakkari were also expected to receive rain.

Fog and mist were forecast overnight and in the early morning in inland areas of the western and central Black Sea region.

Other parts of the country were expected to remain mostly clear or partly cloudy.

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