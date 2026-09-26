Putin says Russian interests will guide return to talks

ST. PETERSBURG

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 25 that proposals to resume negotiations with Ukraine remained under consideration, but Moscow would decide its next steps according to its own interests.

Speaking to reporters after the 12th St. Petersburg International United Cultures Forum, Putin accused Kyiv of disrupting plans to restart talks by launching attacks during Russia’s parliamentary elections.

“They are all on the table. It’s all possible,” he said of proposals for a settlement, adding that Moscow would carefully consider its response to the attacks.

Putin said Ukraine had expressed willingness to resume negotiations several weeks before the State Duma elections and that Russia had indicated it would be ready after the vote.

He accused Ukrainian forces of launching a mass drone attack on Moscow overnight on Sept. 19–20 and striking polling stations.

Putin claimed Russia’s retaliatory strikes had prompted Kyiv to raise the prospect of a ceasefire, including a reciprocal halt to attacks on oil and energy facilities. He also said Ukrainian forces were struggling to counter Russia’s Geran drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described attacks inside Russia as a response to Russian strikes on his country’s civilians and infrastructure, while calling for direct talks to end the war.

Putin also rejected warnings that Russia was preparing to attack Europe and accused some European governments of using Ukraine against Moscow.

“We are not preparing for any military action against Europe,” he said, adding that Russia had no plans or grounds to escalate tensions.