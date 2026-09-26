Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany

Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany

ANKARA
Report warns of far-right risks for Turks in Germany

 

Germany’s far-right rise risks deepening the exclusion of Turkish and Muslim communities, Türkiye’s National Intelligence Academy (MİA) warned in an analysis published on Sept. 25.

Written by Baki Laleoğlu, the analysis identified a risk beyond physical attacks: the growing acceptance of rhetoric that separates legal citizenship from cultural belonging.

It said treating dual citizenship, family reunification and ties with other countries as security issues could leave second- and third-generation citizens of migrant origin facing renewed questions over whether they belong in Germany.

The analysis argued that the normalization of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s approach in politics and society was institutionalizing Islamophobia and turning Muslims’ public presence into a perceived security problem.

It also examined the implications for relations with Türkiye, noting that AfD portrays the country as culturally outside Europe while describing it as “an important strategic and economic partner.”

Declining support among European political actors for Türkiye’s EU membership and integration could strengthen a more selective partnership focused on trade, migration, security, energy and managing regional crises, it said.

The analysis placed Germany’s far-right growth within a broader transformation across the West.

It argued that the trend reflected the weakening ability of liberal democracies and established political parties to represent voters and maintain legitimacy.

turks, far right, concerns,

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