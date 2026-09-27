Iran stands firm on Hormuz plan after Trump rejection

TEHRAN

AA Photo

Iran on Sept. 27 rejected retreating from its conditions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, despite U.S. President Donald Trump dismissing a proposed seven-day truce.

The strategic waterway remains central to the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, following months of military escalation across regional shipping lanes.

"Our conditions are clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent upon these conditions being fulfilled," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi reiterated Tehran would not surrender sovereign rights under pressure, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

The Iranian proposal seeks a cessation of regional hostilities, including in Lebanon, along with the release of frozen assets and sanctions relief on oil exports.

Trump dismissed the proposal on Sept. 26 while speaking to reporters, claiming Iran sought a deal because of mounting economic losses.

"I reject their proposal," Trump said, adding the U.S. military maintained control over maritime movement through the waterway.

Araghchi noted mediator states had not yet officially conveyed Washington's response to Tehran.

Negotiations collapsed earlier this year after both nations signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding in June to end the naval standoff.

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan criticized international inaction at the U.N. General Assembly, demanding unhindered navigation through both Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow stood ready to assist in stabilizing the strategic region.

About one-fifth of global oil consumption normally passes through the narrow waterway, making the confrontation a primary driver of volatile energy markets worldwide.