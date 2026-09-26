Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

WASHINGTON
Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

 

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.

However, officials told the newspaper that Trump remained reluctant to resume large-scale military operations.

The scope of any renewed strikes was unclear, and his position could change as the conflict continues and the election results emerge.

Tehran’s proposal called for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming nuclear talks in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

It also sought the release of frozen Iranian assets and relief from oil sanctions.

Washington told Iran and mediators that Trump had no intention of lifting the blockade, according to the report.

The administration believes continued economic pressure could secure an agreement on terms more favorable to the United States and Gulf Arab countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sept. 25 that Tehran had submitted its plan to Washington through Qatar.

“If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days,” he said at the United Nations.

Qatar and other regional mediators continued efforts to restart talks during the U.N. General Assembly, the Journal reported.

A U.S. official told the newspaper that indirect negotiations, including on Iran’s nuclear program, were continuing.

The official said U.S.-led efforts to get oil tankers through Hormuz had reduced the urgency of reaching an agreement.

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Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
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