Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

ANKARA
Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

 

Türkiye has launched UAB Mavi Vatan, its first domestically designed suction dredger, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Sept. 26.

Built in a Turkish shipyard, the vessel will enter service after several months of sea trials, he said.

Uraloğlu said the dredger is 85 meters long, can dredge to a depth of 20 meters and has a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters.

“With our ministry’s own domestically built vessel, we will be able to carry out dredging and cleaning work, particularly in our bays,” he said.

The vessel’s fully automated systems will allow it to dredge while underway, Uraloğlu added.

The first block welding for the vessel took place on April 10, 2025.

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