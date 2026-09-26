Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

ANKARA

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.

Renewable capacity stood at 79,902 MW, while domestic sources accounted for 72.1 percent of total installed capacity.

Solar capacity rose to 27,914 MW, representing 22 percent of the total. Wind capacity reached 15,434 MW, or 12.2 percent. Together, solar and wind accounted for 43,348 MW, more than a third of installed capacity.

“We will increase the share of our clean, domestic and renewable resources a little more each day,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a social media post.

He said Türkiye would accelerate renewable energy investment, particularly in solar and wind, to strengthen energy supply security and advance toward its 2053 net-zero emissions target.

Bayraktar also said Türkiye would set out its energy plans and specific targets as part of the COP31 process.