Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

ANKARA
Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.

Renewable capacity stood at 79,902 MW, while domestic sources accounted for 72.1 percent of total installed capacity.

Solar capacity rose to 27,914 MW, representing 22 percent of the total. Wind capacity reached 15,434 MW, or 12.2 percent. Together, solar and wind accounted for 43,348 MW, more than a third of installed capacity.

“We will increase the share of our clean, domestic and renewable resources a little more each day,” Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a social media post.

He said Türkiye would accelerate renewable energy investment, particularly in solar and wind, to strengthen energy supply security and advance toward its 2053 net-zero emissions target.

Bayraktar also said Türkiye would set out its energy plans and specific targets as part of the COP31 process.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

    Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

  2. War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

    War criminals belong in court, not at UN: Erdoğan

  3. US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

    US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

  4. Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

    Türkiye launches first locally designed suction dredger

  5. Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

    Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity
Recommended
Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan

Türkiye launches $5.3 bln farm and food financing plan
Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras

Public backing helps tech startups attract 175 bln liras
Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications

Türk Telekom’s Argela, SRI partner on next-generation communications
Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir

Türkiye, Norway seal fisheries tech pact in western Izmir
Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August

Türkiye draws nearly 35 million foreign visitors in January-August
Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015

Draft law could impose lifetime smoking ban on people born after 2015
WORLD Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

Trump rejects Iran’s seven-day ceasefire plan: Report

U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected Iran’s seven-day ceasefire proposal and told aides he expects to resume bombing Iran after November’s midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing U.S. officials.
ECONOMY Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Renewables near 63 pct of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts at the end of August, with renewables accounting for 62.9 percent of the total, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry said.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿