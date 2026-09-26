US, China agree to open AI incident reporting channel

WASHINGTON

The United States and China have agreed to establish a dialogue on artificial intelligence and a communication channel for incidents involving the technology following talks between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Washington.

The White House said on Sept. 25 that the next round of discussions would take place by November. The agreement came during Xi’s Sept. 23–25 state visit to the United States.

Economic officials from both countries had discussed sharing information on AI risks and providing early warnings of potential threats during meetings in New York ahead of the summit.

The leaders also agreed that Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon and that no country or institution should impose tolls on international waterways, according to the White House.

The statement also cited cooperation between the two countries in combating illicit drugs.

Trump expressed his intention to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China in November, while Xi said he intended to attend the Group of 20 summit in the United States in December.