Russia open to Türkiye transferring S-400s to friendly country

Russia open to Türkiye transferring S-400s to friendly country

NEW YORK
Russia open to Türkiye transferring S-400s to friendly country

AA Photo

Russia could approve Türkiye’s transfer of its S-400 missile defense systems to another friendly country, provided Moscow gives its explicit consent and receives guarantees that the systems will not be transferred again, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sept. 26.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Lavrov was asked about reports that Türkiye could transfer the Russian-made systems to the United Arab Emirates and whether Moscow was involved in discussions between Ankara and Washington over the issue.

Lavrov said Russia was prepared to consider such proposals but had not received a specific request so far.

“There is such a possibility when a country where these S-400 systems will be moved to is responsible and maintains friendly relations with Russia,” Lavrov said.

He also noted that the potential recipient would provide assurances that the S-400 systems would not subsequently be sent to a third country to prevent any transfer to Ukraine.

Türkiye acquired the Russian S-400 systems in 2019, a move that prompted Washington to remove Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program and impose sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

The United States has signaled greater openness in 2026 toward Türkiye’s potential return to the F-35 program, but a possible transfer of the S-400 systems to another country could be among the conditions involved in resolving the dispute.

US,

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