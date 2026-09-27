Netanyahu’s 5 rivals pledge joint action ahead of key election

Netanyahu’s 5 rivals pledge joint action ahead of key election

TEL AVIV
Netanyahu’s 5 rivals pledge joint action ahead of key election

AA Photo

Five Israeli opposition leaders challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have signed a document pledging to coordinate their efforts both ahead of next month’s election and in its aftermath, as the country heads toward a critical vote.

Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, announced on X that opposition leaders had gathered at his home after his party decided to run in the election alongside former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett under the “Together” slate.

Lapid shared a photo from his meeting with Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, Bennett, who is running under the Together slate, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of Yisrael Beiteinu, and Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats.

He also posted an image of the document signed by the party leaders, pledging to work together toward a change of government.

“Even though there are ideological differences between us, we recognize that replacing the government is our common overriding goal, and we have a duty to work together to achieve it,” Lapid said.

Under the agreement, the parties will refrain from criticizing one another’s policies until the election.

Each party will seek to increase its own vote share in an effort to secure enough seats in the Knesset for the bloc to form a government capable of “preserving Israel as a Jewish and democratic state.”

The parties also agreed to begin working immediately after the election toward the formation of a joint government.

The document calls for the establishment of three working groups tasked with increasing the parties’ vote shares, outlining the main principles of the government to be formed after the election, and countering smear campaigns.

The leaders, however, did not agree on a candidate for prime minister.

In his first response to the agreement, Netanyahu claimed that the leaders would seek to form a government with and Arab parties.

Recent opinion polls in Israel indicate that the opposition bloc could win between 54 and 56 Knesset seats, while the governing bloc led by Netanyahu could secure between 50 and 52 seats.

Under Israel’s electoral system, a government requires the support of at least 61 members of the 120-seat Knesset to be formed. Current polling suggests that neither bloc would secure enough seats on its own to reach the threshold required to form a governing coalition.

Netanyahu has also faced criticism within Israel over reports that countries in the region had warned his government in the weeks before Hamas’ October 2023 attack, but that those warnings were disregarded.

ısrael elections,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

    Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

  2. Erdoğan highlights Turkish-Indonesian defense ties

    Erdoğan highlights Turkish-Indonesian defense ties

  3. Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

    Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

  4. Istanbul court orders release of comedian after conviction

    Istanbul court orders release of comedian after conviction

  5. German state premier kicks off Türkiye visit to mark labor deal

    German state premier kicks off Türkiye visit to mark labor deal
Recommended
Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa
Israelis protest amid Netanyahu’s reported UAE visit

Israelis protest amid Netanyahu’s reported UAE visit
Iran, US send mixed signals over talks to end war

Iran, US send mixed signals over talks to end war
EU debates need for NATO-style response to Russia ‘hybrid attacks’

EU debates need for NATO-style response to Russia ‘hybrid attacks’
Sweden’s Andersson fails to form government

Sweden’s Andersson fails to form government
Serbian president announces resignation

Serbian president announces resignation
Trump offered to sell arms to Xi: Ambassador

Trump offered to sell arms to Xi: Ambassador
WORLD Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

Greece said on Sept. 28 it aimed to set up a hub in Africa for sending back migrants once it takes up the EU presidency in 2027.

ECONOMY Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged swift changes to capital market rules on Sept. 28, saying the investment fund crisis had not spread to Türkiye’s wider financial system.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿