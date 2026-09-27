Türkiye steps up regional and global agricultural diplomacy efforts

Türkiye steps up regional and global agricultural diplomacy efforts

ANKARA
Türkiye steps up regional and global agricultural diplomacy efforts

Türkiye has intensified its agricultural diplomacy efforts at both regional and global levels in an effort to minimize the impact of geopolitical risks on the agricultural sector.

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to be felt across various sectors, including agriculture, energy, food, and logistics.

In response, Türkiye has been pursuing active agricultural diplomacy aimed at preventing disruptions in supply chains.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı has held bilateral and delegation-level meetings with numerous countries and country groups, particularly Russia, China, and the Turkic republics.

During talks with Russia, the parties discussed issues including fertilizer supplies and trade in citrus products and tomatoes. During Yumaklı’s visit to Russia, steps were taken to address the issue of Turkish tomatoes waiting at the Russian border. The two sides also agreed that their respective teams would remain in close contact on plant health and quarantine-related matters.

The discussions resulted in an understanding that there would be no restrictions on fertilizer shipments to Türkiye this year. Relevant institutions and companies from both countries are expected to meet again in Türkiye on Oct. 25 to further discuss fertilizer-related issues.

China has also emerged as a key focus of Türkiye’s agricultural diplomacy. Yumaklı recently hosted a Chinese delegation at the ministry, where discussions centered on the export of agricultural products such as almonds, poultry meat and seafood.

Yumaklı said cooperation with China in food and agricultural exports would continue.

Meanwhile, Yumaklı is scheduled to visit Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Sept. 28-29 to attend the fifth IAOM Eurasia Conference and Exhibition organized by the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM).

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