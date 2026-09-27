Türkiye gradually reduces cattle imports

ANKARA

Türkiye is increasing its domestic livestock population under its Livestock Road Map while gradually reducing permits for cattle imports and bringing the domestic market under tighter control.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the country’s cattle population rose from 16.58 million in 2023 to 16.97 million in 2024 and 17.71 million in 2025.

The upward trend continued in 2026, with the cattle population reaching 17.81 million as of June. Since 2023, the total cattle population has increased by 7.4 percent, rising by more than 1.2 million.

As the domestic livestock population expanded, import quotas were gradually reduced.

In 2023, feeder cattle imports were open to the private sector, and 686,348 head of feeder cattle entered the country during the year.

Import permits were subsequently reduced in line with developments in domestic livestock numbers. The permitted volume declined from 600,000 in 2024 to 520,000 in 2025 and 500,000 in 2026.

Following the decision for the Meat and Milk Board (ESK) to take over imports in 2024, the number of animals imported remained below planned levels.

Feeder cattle imports totaled 479,803 head in 2024 and 428,569 in 2025. As of mid-September this year, imports have reached 252,024 head.

The figure is forecast to reach approximately 350,000 head by the end of the year. For 2027, authorities have planned permits for a total of 480,000 head.