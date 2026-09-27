Renewables gain larger share of Türkiye’s installed power capacity

ISTANBUL

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Renewable energy sources accounted for 79,902 megawatts of Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity of 126,944 megawatts as of the end of August, representing 62.9 percent of total capacity, according to the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

The ministry said domestic energy sources accounted for 72.1 percent of total installed capacity during the same period.

Installed solar power capacity rose to 27,914 megawatts by the end of August, equivalent to 22 percent of total installed capacity. Wind power capacity reached 15,434 megawatts, accounting for 12.2 percent of total capacity.

Combined installed solar and wind power capacity increased to 43,348 megawatts, representing 34.2 percent of Türkiye’s total installed electricity capacity.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said in a post on his social media account that Türkiye continued to strengthen its energy infrastructure.

Türkiye’s installed electricity capacity reached 126,944 megawatts as of the end of August, Bayraktar said.

“While 62.9 percent of this capacity comes from renewable sources, we have reached a total installed capacity of 43,348 megawatts in solar and wind energy,” he said.

“The share of solar energy in our installed capacity has increased to 22 percent. We will continue to expand the share of our clean, domestic and renewable resources day by day,” Bayraktar said.

He added that Türkiye would accelerate renewable energy investments, particularly in solar and wind power, to strengthen energy supply security and advance steadily toward its 2053 net-zero emissions target.

“During COP31, we will strongly demonstrate Türkiye’s vision and concrete targets in this field. We will continue working for a fully energy-independent Türkiye,” Bayraktar said.

According to ministry data, the number of electricity generation facilities in the country, including unlicensed plants, rose to 43,844 as of the end of August 2026.

Of the existing facilities, 777 are hydroelectric plants, 69 are coal-fired plants, 418 are wind farms, 68 are geothermal plants, 353 are natural gas plants, 41,749 are solar power plants and 410 generate electricity from other sources.

Türkiye’s electricity consumption increased by 2.1 percent year-on-year to 360.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025, while electricity generation rose by 2.4 percent from the previous year to 362.9 TWh.

According to the results of the Türkiye National Energy Plan, electricity consumption is projected to reach 455.3 TWh in 2030 and 510.5 TWh in 2035.