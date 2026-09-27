China and US agree to continue key trade talks

BANGKOK

President Trump and China’s President Xi watch a flyover during a military review at the White House. AP Photo

China and the United States agreed to establish a channel for handling AI-related incidents and accelerate work on military crisis communications following a three-day summit between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump in Washington, the two governments said on Sept. 26.



They also agreed to continue cooperating through a Board of Trade focused on selected bilateral issues. The White House said the board began operating this week.



The summit produced no major breakthroughs, but analysts said the steps toward greater cooperation were important because they established working groups that could help prevent disputes from escalating.



During the visit, Trump displayed unusual warmth toward Xi, despite having escalated a trade war with China the previous year that had global repercussions.



The statement from China said both sides will continue to work together on the pledge to reduce reciprocal tariffs on roughly $30 billion worth of goods. During the summit, the two leaders agreed to extend a trade truce by two months. The White House statement said China agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the U.S. in 2027 and 2028.



Most of the reduction in tariffs is aimed at non-sensitive goods, such as agricultural products or holiday decorations.



The statement from the White House said the two sides continued to work on American concerns about rare earths supply, “with the goal of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels.” China put export controls on rare earths last year in response to the U.S. tariffs, cutting the supply sent to the U.S. and other countries.