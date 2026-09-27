China and US agree to continue key trade talks

China and US agree to continue key trade talks

BANGKOK
China and US agree to continue key trade talks

President Trump and China’s President Xi watch a flyover during a military review at the White House. AP Photo

China and the United States agreed to establish a channel for handling AI-related incidents and accelerate work on military crisis communications following a three-day summit between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump in Washington, the two governments said on Sept. 26.


They also agreed to continue cooperating through a Board of Trade focused on selected bilateral issues. The White House said the board began operating this week.


The summit produced no major breakthroughs, but analysts said the steps toward greater cooperation were important because they established working groups that could help prevent disputes from escalating.


During the visit, Trump displayed unusual warmth toward Xi, despite having escalated a trade war with China the previous year that had global repercussions.


The statement from China said both sides will continue to work together on the pledge to reduce reciprocal tariffs on roughly $30 billion worth of goods. During the summit, the two leaders agreed to extend a trade truce by two months. The White House statement said China agreed to import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the U.S. in 2027 and 2028.


Most of the reduction in tariffs is aimed at non-sensitive goods, such as agricultural products or holiday decorations.


The statement from the White House said the two sides continued to work on American concerns about rare earths supply, “with the goal of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels.” China put export controls on rare earths last year in response to the U.S. tariffs, cutting the supply sent to the U.S. and other countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

    Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

  2. Erdoğan highlights Turkish-Indonesian defense ties

    Erdoğan highlights Turkish-Indonesian defense ties

  3. Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

    Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

  4. Istanbul court orders release of comedian after conviction

    Istanbul court orders release of comedian after conviction

  5. German state premier kicks off Türkiye visit to mark labor deal

    German state premier kicks off Türkiye visit to mark labor deal
Recommended
Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe
Türkiye has capacity to produce 50 tons of gold annually: Association

Türkiye has capacity to produce 50 tons of gold annually: Association
Türkiye’s postal sector investment tops TRY 3.5 bln in first half of 2026

Türkiye’s postal sector investment tops TRY 3.5 bln in first half of 2026
Oil prices spike, stoking again inflation concerns

Oil prices spike, stoking again inflation concerns
Anthropic and OpenAI seek to shape how AI’s controlled

Anthropic and OpenAI seek to shape how AI’s controlled
Gulf states, US lead export destinations for Türkiye’s small businesses in August

Gulf states, US lead export destinations for Türkiye’s small businesses in August
EVs overtake petrol cars in EU as Türkiye shifts toward hybrids

EVs overtake petrol cars in EU as Türkiye shifts toward hybrids
WORLD Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

Greece eyes migrant return hub in Africa

Greece said on Sept. 28 it aimed to set up a hub in Africa for sending back migrants once it takes up the EU presidency in 2027.

ECONOMY Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

Erdoğan pledges market reforms amid fund probe

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pledged swift changes to capital market rules on Sept. 28, saying the investment fund crisis had not spread to Türkiye’s wider financial system.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿